AHMEDNASIR slams GACHAGUA for claiming that RUTO is committing systematic mass genocide of Kikuyus to reduce their numbers ahead of the 2027 elections.





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has castigated former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for alleging that President William Ruto is using illicit alcohol to reduce the number of voters in the Mt. Kenya region

Gachagua, who spoke in Naivasha on Sunday, said Ruto has instructed police not to fight the illicit alcohol menace in the Mt Kenya region to reduce their numbers ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The former second in command further claimed that Ruto wants to reduce Mt Kenya voters’ population because he has realized the region has abandoned him due to lies, betrayal, and fake promises.

“Police and chiefs have been instructed to allow people to continue drinking the deadly alcohol, so the number of registered voters decreases.

"It is immoral; it is unacceptable to target a community for destruction and extinction through the sale of poison to them.

"It is entirely possible to end the war on alcoholism because I had already achieved it," Gachagua claimed.

However, Ahmednasir termed the remarks by the former deputy president on illicit brew as cheap.

"This is cheap, Hon Rigathi Gachagua...please show some class! You were once upon a time our Deputy President," Ahmednassir stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST