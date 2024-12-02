''He put his family ahead of the country'' - President BIDEN slammed by his party after U-turn decision to pardon son HUNTER

Monday, December 02, 2024 - US President, Joe Biden has been slammed by his party of lying and corruption after his shocking reversal to pardon his son Hunter.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat slammed Biden's
lame-duck decision and accused the chief of his party of putting 'family ahead
of the country.'
'While as a father I certainly understand President
@JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed
that he put his family ahead of the country,' Polis wrote.
'This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later
Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation.'
Polis endorsed Biden in 2020 and even held back when there
were early calls for Biden to step aside after his debate disaster.
The Donald Trump campaign issued a furious statement
blasting the pardon and used it to accuse Democrats of 'weaponizing' the
justice system.
'The failed witch hunts against President Trump have proven
that the Democrat-controlled DOJ and other radical prosecutors are guilty of
weaponizing the justice system,' incoming Trump communications director Steven
Cheung told DailyMail.
'That system of justice must be fixed and due process must
be restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do as
he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the
American people.'
A White House official denied the pardon had anything to do
with Trump's announcement he would name Kash Patel to run the FBI and
install other loyalists.
'No – this is in response to what has already happened
in this case, in which political pressure has resulted in a miscarriage of
justice,' said the official.
