''He put his family ahead of the country'' - President BIDEN slammed by his party after U-turn decision to pardon son HUNTER







Monday, December 02, 2024 - US President, Joe Biden has been slammed by his party of lying and corruption after his shocking reversal to pardon his son Hunter.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat slammed Biden's lame-duck decision and accused the chief of his party of putting 'family ahead of the country.'

'While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country,' Polis wrote.

'This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation.'

Polis endorsed Biden in 2020 and even held back when there were early calls for Biden to step aside after his debate disaster.

The Donald Trump campaign issued a furious statement blasting the pardon and used it to accuse Democrats of 'weaponizing' the justice system.

'The failed witch hunts against President Trump have proven that the Democrat-controlled DOJ and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponizing the justice system,' incoming Trump communications director Steven Cheung told DailyMail.

'That system of justice must be fixed and due process must be restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do as he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people.'

A White House official denied the pardon had anything to do with Trump's announcement he would name Kash Patel to run the FBI and install other loyalists.

'No – this is in response to what has already happened in this case, in which political pressure has resulted in a miscarriage of justice,' said the official.