End of the road for notorious thugs who have been using a PSV matatu to rob unsuspecting members of the public along Thika Road as police arrest them and impound the vehicle (PHOTOs).





Friday, December 13, 2024 - Police have arrested members of a notorious gang that has been using a PSV matatu to rob unsuspecting members of the public along Thika Road.

According to victims, the gang poses as passengers and matatu crew, picking up unsuspecting passengers along Thika Road

Once the victims board the matatu registration number KAQ 670N, they are robbed mercilessly and dumped along the way.

Several people had fallen victims, forcing the police to act.

The suspects were arrested and the vehicle impounded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.