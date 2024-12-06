Detectives arrest violent robbers who murdered a security guard and broke into a bar where they stole alcohol worth Ksh 26,000 (PHOTOs).





Friday, December 6, 2024 - After days of relentless hunt for a gang of violent robbers who on November 26, 2024, murdered a security guard over several bottles of beer, Gucha South detectives have rounded up three suspects and secured crucial evidencial material found on them.

On the fateful evening, the gang ambushed the 22-year-old guard at Engako Bar which is located within Nyachenge trading centre, clobbered him with crude weapons, and left him for dead.

As the victim bled his life out, his assailants broke into the bar and disappeared with Sh26,000 worth of alcohol.

Tabaka area chief informed the police of the incident, who activated a fine team of detectives to pursue the gang.

Acting on intelligence leads, the investigators traversed the county of Migori, flushing out the 1st suspect - Festus Odhiambo aka Arum, 31.

At his hole, the sleuths seized a set of blood-stained clothes.

After an investigative interview with Odhiambo, the Gucha-based hawkshaws sharpened their claws on two other suspects, Thomas Momanyi Omenta, 31, and 26-year-old Grace Kerubo Oseko.

The two were nabbed within Kisii Township, and from them, a mobile phone stolen from the primary scene was recovered.

Today, the Sub-County Head of Investigations led his team in conducting an identification parade, after it emerged that the trio had reveled at the bar earlier on the fateful night of murder.

Frequent consumers of frothy waters at the joint positively identified them.

The three are being held at Nyamarambe Police Station, having been arraigned under a miscellaneous application to assist with further investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.