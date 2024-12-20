CAROL MWANGI, the lady who went viral after getting married to a rich MUBABA, breaks up with him 6 months after their colourful traditional wedding and deletes the photos - She is back to hawking clothes in Ruiru.





Friday, December 20, 2024 - In February this year, a 27-year-old lady identified as Carol Mwangi trended for days after she got married to 66-year-old Ben Waigwa, a rich elderly Kikuyu businessman, who is old enough to be her father.

The lovebirds tied the knot in a colourful traditional wedding in Kiharu, Murang'a County.

Carol shared photos from her wedding on social media, declaring she was officially a Mrs. “This is where our forever begins @followers thank you for coming to our dowry ceremony forever grateful,” she wrote.

Her marriage has crumbled 6 months after the colourful wedding.

She has deleted her wedding photos on social media and confirmed that her marriage collapsed.

A popular local blog reached out to the mother of one, who confirmed she and the Geminia Insurance managing director were no longer together.

"We parted ways in August...I had no choice but to leave," she said.













Carol is back to selling clothes in Ruiru after parting ways with the rich businessman.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.