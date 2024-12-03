'Brain rot' is Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the year for 2024







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - Oxford University Press (OUP), the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, has selected “brain rot” as its Word of the Year for 2024, beating other contenders, including the viral social media term “demure.” The latter was named Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year.

OUP’s decision followed a public vote in which over 37,000 people participated, while language experts created a shortlist of six words reflecting the moods and conversations that have defined the past year. "After two weeks of public voting and widespread conversation, our experts came together to consider the public’s input, voting results, and our language data before declaring ‘brain rot’ as the definitive Word of the Year for 2024," the organization said on Tuesday, December 3.

Other words in the running included “dynamic pricing,” “lore,” “romantasy,” and “slop.”

“Brain rot” is defined as the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, primarily due to overconsumption of trivial or unchallenging material, especially online content. The term first appeared in Henry David Thoreau’s Walden (1854), where it described the mental toll of trivial pursuits. However, in 2024, it gained fresh relevance as social media platforms like TikTok popularized it among younger generations such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

OUP reported a 230 percent surge in the usage of “brain rot” between 2023 and 2024, reflecting growing concerns about the impact of consuming excessive amounts of low-value online content, particularly among the youth. Initially a term in online subcultures, it has since entered mainstream discussions, including journalism and debates about the mental health effects of technology.

During the announcement, the President of Oxford Languages, Casper Grathwohl, explained the selection of “brain rot” for 2024. “Looking back at the Oxford Word of the Year over the past two decades, you can see society’s growing preoccupation with how our virtual lives are evolving, the way internet culture is permeating so much of who we are and what we talk about. Last year’s winning word, ‘rizz,’ was an interesting example of how online communities increasingly form, shape, and share language. ‘Brain rot’ speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life and how we are using our free time. It feels like a rightful next chapter in the cultural conversation about humanity and technology.”

Grathwohl noted the term’s widespread adoption, particularly on TikTok, adding, “It demonstrates a somewhat cheeky self-awareness in these communities about the harmful impact of social media that they’ve inherited.”

Other publications have also named their Words of the Year for 2024. Collins Dictionary selected “brat,” redefined as someone characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude. Cambridge Dictionary chose “manifest,” which refers to imagining achieving something you want in the belief that doing so will make it more likely to happen. Macquarie Dictionary in Australia picked “enshittification,” describing the gradual deterioration of a service or product, especially online platforms, due to profit-seeking. The Economist selected “kakistocracy,” meaning “rule of the worst.”