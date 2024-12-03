'Brain rot' is Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the year for 2024

Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - Oxford University Press (OUP), the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, has selected “brain rot” as its Word of the Year for 2024, beating other contenders, including the viral social media term “demure.” The latter was named Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year.
OUP’s decision followed a public vote in which over 37,000
people participated, while language experts created a shortlist of six words
reflecting the moods and conversations that have defined the past year.
"After two weeks of public voting and widespread conversation, our experts
came together to consider the public’s input, voting results, and our language
data before declaring ‘brain rot’ as the definitive Word of the Year for
2024," the organization said on Tuesday, December 3.
Other words in the running included “dynamic pricing,”
“lore,” “romantasy,” and “slop.”
“Brain rot” is defined as the supposed deterioration of a
person’s mental or intellectual state, primarily due to overconsumption of
trivial or unchallenging material, especially online content. The term first
appeared in Henry David Thoreau’s Walden (1854), where it
described the mental toll of trivial pursuits. However, in 2024, it gained
fresh relevance as social media platforms like TikTok popularized it among
younger generations such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha.
OUP reported a 230 percent surge in the usage of “brain rot”
between 2023 and 2024, reflecting growing concerns about the impact of
consuming excessive amounts of low-value online content, particularly among the
youth. Initially a term in online subcultures, it has since entered mainstream
discussions, including journalism and debates about the mental health effects
of technology.
During the announcement, the President of Oxford Languages,
Casper Grathwohl, explained the selection of “brain rot” for 2024. “Looking
back at the Oxford Word of the Year over the past two decades, you can see
society’s growing preoccupation with how our virtual lives are evolving, the
way internet culture is permeating so much of who we are and what we talk
about. Last year’s winning word, ‘rizz,’ was an interesting example of how
online communities increasingly form, shape, and share language. ‘Brain rot’
speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life and how we are using our
free time. It feels like a rightful next chapter in the cultural conversation
about humanity and technology.”
Grathwohl noted the term’s widespread adoption, particularly
on TikTok, adding, “It demonstrates a somewhat cheeky self-awareness in these
communities about the harmful impact of social media that they’ve inherited.”
Other publications have also named their Words of the Year
for 2024. Collins Dictionary selected “brat,” redefined as someone
characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude. Cambridge
Dictionary chose “manifest,” which refers to imagining achieving something you
want in the belief that doing so will make it more likely to happen. Macquarie
Dictionary in Australia picked “enshittification,” describing the gradual
deterioration of a service or product, especially online platforms, due to profit-seeking.
The Economist selected “kakistocracy,” meaning “rule of the worst.”
