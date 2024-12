Monday, December 23, 2024 - A middle-aged lady is said to have taken her own life after partying at Club Hypontica in Nyali, Mombasa County on Friday.

In the video, the victim is seen staggering as she comes out of the popular entertainment joint before jumping to her death.

It is alleged that she was battling depression, prompting her to take her own life.

