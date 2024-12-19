A Kenyan woman arrested in India with coca!ne worth Ksh 215 million - Confesses that she works as a drug smuggler for an international trafficking syndicate.





December 19, 2024 - A 35-year-old is in police custody after she was arrested at Chennai Airport in India in possession of coca!ne worth Ksh215 million.

The drugs, weighing 1.8 kilograms, were packed in capsules that she had ingested.

The suspected drug trafficker had arrived in Chennai on a flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



Customs officials became suspicious of her behavior during questioning and noted irregularities in her stomach.

A body scan confirmed the presence of foreign objects.



With medical assistance, the woman egested 90 cylindrical capsules over two days.

The contents tested positive for coca!ne, classified as a psychotropic substance under India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.



She later admitted to working as a drug smuggler for an international trafficking syndicate.

Investigations revealed she had previously traveled to Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi multiple times on a tourist visa, raising further suspicions about her activities.



Indian law enforcement is continuing its investigation into the case, aiming to dismantle the drug smuggling network she was associated with.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.