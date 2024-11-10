US President elect DONALD TRUMP appoints first-ever woman Chief of Staff







Sunday, November 10, 2024 - US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed his campaign manager Susie Wiles as his Chief of Staff, the first woman to hold the cabinet position.

This appointment marks the first in what is anticipated to be a series of staffing announcements as Trump prepares to return to the White House on January 20.

Calling her the “winner campaign manager,” Trump said, “It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history.”

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and universally admired and respected,” he said in the announcement his campaign posted on X.

The Chief of Staff, a pivotal role, acts as the president’s gatekeeper, managing White House staff, organising the president’s schedule, and liaising with other government departments and lawmakers.

On Wiles’ role in his campaign, Trump said, she “just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history”.

Vice President-elect JD Vance said on X, “This is great news. Susie was a huge asset to President Trump on the campaign and will be a huge asset in the White House.”

During his last term, Trump went four Chiefs of Staff, including a retired Army general, John Kelly, who turned against him.

Kelly called Trump a “fascist” and backed Vice President Kamala Harris.