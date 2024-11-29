US approves $385m arms sales to Taiwan despite protest from China







Saturday, November 30, 2024 - The United States has approved the sale of spare parts for fighter jets, radar systems, and tactical communications equipment to Taiwan in deals valued at $385 million, according to a statement released by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Friday.

Although Washington does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taipei, it remains Taiwan’s most crucial ally and largest arms supplier. The latest deals reinforce the US commitment to supporting Taiwan’s defense capabilities amidst increasing military pressure from China.

The first package, worth an estimated $320 million, includes spare parts for Taiwan’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets and radar systems. These parts will come from existing US military stockpiles, with deliveries expected to begin in 2025.

“This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the DSCA stated. “The proposed sale will improve the recipient’s ability to meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of the recipient’s fleet of F-16 aircraft.”

A separate deal valued at $65 million covers follow-on support and equipment for a tactical communications system, further strengthening Taiwan’s defense infrastructure. The sales were approved by the State Department, with the DSCA notifying Congress on Friday, a procedural requirement for arms transfers of this nature.

China, which views self-governed Taiwan as part of its territory, has repeatedly condemned US arms sales to the island. The announcement of these deals coincided with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s plans to depart for a trip to three Pacific island allies, including stopovers in Hawaii and the US territory of Guam.

Taiwan’s defense ministry expressed gratitude for the arms sales, stating that the equipment would help enhance the combat readiness of its Air Force’s F-16 fleet and strengthen air defense capabilities. “Taiwan and the United States will continue to consolidate our security partnership,” the ministry said.

The foreign ministry noted that this marks the 18th arms sale announcement to Taiwan under President Joe Biden’s administration. In its statement, the ministry reaffirmed Taiwan’s determination to bolster its defenses against China’s “military pressure and grey zone harassment,” referencing tactics designed to destabilize the island without triggering a full-scale conflict.

China has intensified military activities around Taiwan in recent years, with near-daily incursions by fighter jets and warships. On Saturday, Taiwan’s defense ministry reported detecting 18 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and two balloons near the island in the 24 hours leading up to 6:00 am local time.