The man who masterminded Ksh 1.5 billion heist at Equity Bank had fled to China - He was arrested at JKIA after being on the run for months (PHOTO).





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - The court has allowed the detention of John Karima Wainaina, a suspect linked to the Ksh 1.5 billion heist at Equity Bank, for 10 days to allow for forensic investigations.

Wainaina, who was arrested on November 9 at JKIA, had been under surveillance by DCI and NIS, who tracked his movements after he returned from China.



Wainaina is believed to be part of an organized criminal group involved in bank fraud and money laundering, using insider connections to infiltrate the bank’s IT systems.



Following the heist in July, Wainaina fled to China, where he remained until his recent return to Nairobi this month.

His arrest follows a series of investigations, which also led to the capture of David Machiri Kimani, an Equity Bank manager implicated in processing fraudulent transactions amounting to nearly Ksh 1.5 billion before the funds were transferred to rival banks.



Police seek to retrieve critical evidence, including emails, text messages, and CCTV footage, as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Kenyan DIALY POST.