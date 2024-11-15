Shock as it emerges that Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager WILLIS AYIEKO was murdered for reportedly having an affair with the wife of a powerful individual.





Friday, November 15, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged concerning the brutal murder of Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko, whose mutilated body was found dumped near a stream.

Reports indicate that Willis was allegedly murdered for having an affair with the wife of a powerful individual.

The influential person had warned Ayieko to keep off his wife but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Word has it that on the day Willis was abducted, he had gone to meet the married woman at Little Gem Resort in Kisumu.

He was abducted near the resort by his killers and taken to a house where he was tortured and brutally murdered.

Detectives have so far arrested 7 suspects in connection with the murder.

The prime suspect, a notorious criminal involved in a series of armed robberies, was gunned down by police after being smoked out of his hiding.









