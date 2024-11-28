SHAME! See what Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner JOSIAH ODONGO did to a junior female cop - He is interfering with investigations.





Friday, November 29, 2024 - A disturbing case involving Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Josiah Odongo has surfaced, with claims that the incident, reported on 24th October 2024 under OB No. 68, has been deliberately stalled.

The victim, an officer stationed in Naivasha, alleged that the DCC, who chairs the Subcounty Security Committee, used his position to interfere with investigations by instructing law enforcement to slow down the process.

The case has drawn widespread concern over abuse of power and the alleged failure of security agencies to uphold justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.