Off The Market: RUTO’s daughter CHARLENE is reportedly set to get married to KEVIN KACHAPIN, the son of West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene is reportedly off the market.

Reports indicate that Charlene is dating youthful lawyer Kevin Kachapin, the son of West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin.

Their traditional wedding ceremony is set to take place early next year.

Charlene and Kevin Kachapin have recently been seen together at various public functions and the chemistry between them is undeniable.

Charlene has in the past publicly expressed her interest in getting married and raising a family.

Earlier this year, she asked American televangelist Benny Hinn to pray for her to get a husband when he visited the country for a crusade.

















































