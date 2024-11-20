Details emerge on how alleged fraudster AKOKO BILLIONAIRE met his death - He died a painful death.





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged into how Kirinyaga University student Sospeter Onyango Osungo popularly known as "Billionaire Akoko" met his tragic death on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old from Gem, Siaya County was reportedly stabbed seven times in the stomach and back by a mob following a confrontation outside a bar in Kibera, Nairobi.



The student who was known for his flashy lifestyle and unexplained source of wealth had reportedly angered locals after offering drinks to revellers and making condescending comments which some did not take lightly.



Two of his friends, a man and a lady, were also seriously injured in the attack and are currently hospitalized.



Police have since launched investigations into the incident and a hunt is underway for the attackers.



Some witnesses alleged that police officers on patrol were present during the mob attack but did nothing to intervene.

It is alleged that Akoko was a fraudster masquerading as a forex trader.

