Notorious gold scammer NASHON ANGUDHA spotted with RAILA’s wife IDA in a recent function - He defrauded an Italian businessman Ksh 37 Million and wants to be Nyakach MP (PHOTOs).





Friday, November 15, 2024 - Notorious city gold scammer Nelson Angudha was pictured with Raila Odinga’s wife Mama Ida at a recent function as he drums up support for the Nyakach MP seat.

Angudha has several cases in court linked to fraud.

A few months ago, he was arrested and arraigned in court after defrauding an Italian businessman over Ksh 37 million.

He allegedly obtained the money from the businessman by falsely pretending that the money was meant to hire a private jet and payment of insurance and taxes for 300 kilograms of gold.

According to the prosecution, the gold was to be transported from Kenya to Dubai, a fact the accused person knew to be false.

Below are photos of the gold fraudster with Raila’s wife at a recent function.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.