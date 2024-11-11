New Manchester United coach RUBEN AMORIM to decide fate of RUUD VAN NISTELROOY today







Monday, November 11, 2024 - New Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim has confirmed that he'll hold talks with Ruud van Nistelrooy over the Dutchman's future at the club on Monday, November 11.

Amorim, 39, has officially left Sporting Lisbon to take the reins at Old Trafford following the sacking of Erik ten Hag last month. His first major decision will be to decide the future of ex-United striker Van Nistelrooy, who returned to the club as an assistant coach under Ten Hag in July.

The Dutchman, who scored 150 goals in five years for the Red Devils before leaving in 2006, was appointed caretaker manager following Ten Hag's dismissal, winning three of his four games and drawing the other. Popular with players and the club's fans, Van Nistelrooy has gone on record to state that he wants to remain at United, who he one-day wants to manage permanently.

But Amorim wants to bring his own coaches with him from Sporting, so Van Nistelrooy's role has been plunged into jeopardy. After his final game in charge of Sporting on Sunday, an epic 4-2 comeback win against his former club, Braga, Amorim was asked about the situation and revealed that the pair are due to hold talks once he lands in Manchester.

"A legend of the club. He did a great job," the Portuguese said. "I have to talk with him tomorrow. Then I will explain everything. I am very clear and I will tell you like it is. Let's wait until tomorrow."

Earlier on Sunday, Van Nistelrooy told BBC Sport after guiding United to a 3-0 victory over Leicester City: "I really enjoyed [being caretaker], it's been a short but amazing period. We are in an uncertain position but we tried to do our jobs and help the club which is important.

"There are a lot of feelings there, the way the fans supported me and the team always in difficult moments it was a special moment. To close down this block of games with good results and a good connection I can't thank them enough. We will learn what the further plan is now."