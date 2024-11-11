New Manchester United coach RUBEN AMORIM to decide fate of RUUD VAN NISTELROOY today

Monday, November 11, 2024 - New Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim has confirmed that he'll hold talks with Ruud van Nistelrooy over the Dutchman's future at the club on Monday, November 11.
Amorim, 39, has officially left Sporting Lisbon to take the
reins at Old Trafford following the sacking of Erik ten Hag last month. His
first major decision will be to decide the future of ex-United striker Van
Nistelrooy, who returned to the club as an assistant coach under Ten Hag in
July.
The Dutchman, who scored 150 goals in five years for the Red
Devils before leaving in 2006, was appointed caretaker manager following Ten
Hag's dismissal, winning three of his four games and drawing the other. Popular
with players and the club's fans, Van Nistelrooy has gone on record to state
that he wants to remain at United, who he one-day wants to manage permanently.
But Amorim wants to bring his own coaches with him from
Sporting, so Van Nistelrooy's role has been plunged into jeopardy. After his
final game in charge of Sporting on Sunday, an epic 4-2 comeback win against
his former club, Braga, Amorim was asked about the situation and revealed that
the pair are due to hold talks once he lands in Manchester.
"A legend of the club.
He did a great job," the Portuguese said. "I have to talk with him
tomorrow. Then I will explain everything. I am very clear and I will tell you
like it is. Let's wait until tomorrow."
Earlier on Sunday, Van Nistelrooy told BBC Sport after
guiding United to a 3-0 victory over Leicester City: "I really enjoyed
[being caretaker], it's been a short but amazing period. We are in an uncertain
position but we tried to do our jobs and help the club which is important.
"There are a lot of
feelings there, the way the fans supported me and the team always in difficult
moments it was a special moment. To close down this block of games with good
results and a good connection I can't thank them enough. We will learn what the
further plan is now."
