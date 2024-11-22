Luo businessman JACK BAMBO is still enjoying freedom after brutally killing his wife SHEILA WEGESHA at their Athi River home - Reportedly bags a mzungu lover (PHOTO).







Friday, November 22, 2024 - Earlier this year, city businessman Jack Bambo made headlines after he stabbed his wife Sheila Wegesha at their Athi River home and fled, leaving her lying in a pool of blood.

Jack, the director of Light Uriri Academy in Migori and the proprietor of a popular club in Umoja, is alleged to have killed his wife after he found out that she was having extra-marital affairs.

It is now emerging that Jack is yet to face the law, months after the horrific murder that shocked the country.

He is still enjoying freedom and reportedly bagged a new mzungu lover.

He was pictured alongside his new lover, even as the family of his slain wife continue to seek justice.





Below are photos of his deceased wife.









