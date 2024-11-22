Kikuyu man arrested for allegedly brandishing a sword at President WILLIAM RUTO’s office (VIDEO).





Friday, November 22, 2024 - A middle-aged man was arraigned at Nairobi’s Milimani Law Courts for allegedly carrying a weapon in a manner that caused fear among the public at President William Ruto’s Harambee House office.

The suspect, Anthony Mwaura Wanjege, is accused of being armed in public without a lawful excuse, contrary to Section 88 of the Penal Code.



According to the Prosecution, Wanjege was found with a sword in a public space, an act believed to have caused terror among bystanders.

The incident occurred on the morning of November 13.



Wanjege however denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh150,000 with an alternative bond of Sh100,000.

He told the court that he was at Harambee House to meet a lawyer at Sheria House, located near the President’s office.

Mwaura claimed he did not have a sword at the time of his arrest and accused police officers of planting the weapon to frame him.

Two police officers have been listed as witnesses in the case, which is set to proceed on December 6.

Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Sword at the office of the president. pic.twitter.com/YKb0MBnPAt — K24 TV (@K24Tv) November 21, 2024

