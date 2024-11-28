Kenyans hate poor people and OMTATAH cannot be elected as President because he is very poor! – ATWOLI says





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has claimed that Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtatah cannot be elected as President of the Republic of Kenya because he is very poor.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday, Atwoli stated that running for president in Kenya requires a massive budget, and Omtatah cannot raise the billions needed because he is too poor.

The veteran trade unionist insisted that political campaigns across the world are associated with wealth, especially when one is just emerging into the political space.

“If he came to me, the first thing I would ask him is let me see your budget and whether you are going to depend on well-wishers or what do you have as a person?

“When you are merging for a political position the first thing you must have the world over is wealth. Nobody wants to be associated with a poor person,” Atwoli said.

His remarks came a few days after Omtatah named a 10-member Presidential Exploratory Committee.

In a Gazette Notice dated November 22, the Senator announced that the team would assess the viability of his candidacy for the upcoming General Election.

