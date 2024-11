Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - A depressed Kenyan man has taken to X to air his woes after his wife reportedly dumped him in June when he lost his job and got married to another man in the same neighbourhood.

They have been bumping into each other in the neighbourhoood after separating.

The troubled man says he is depressed and contemplating taking his own life.

See his post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.