Here’s an update in the case where online influencer PASSY MA TREVOR is accused of defrauding gullible investors millions of shillings









Thursday, November 7, 2024 - At the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi, Pascaline Peter alias Passy Ma Trevor and George Mutual Mutunga alias Imran were charged with obtaining Ksh. 80 million from the public while falsely pretending the said money would earn a monthly return on interest of 23.5%.



Prosecuting Counsel Ms. Kaaria Joy Kawira told the court the accused persons obtained over 80 million shillings from 79 complainants while pretending the amount would earn a monthly return on interest on the amount invested, a fact they knew to be false.



The accused persons obtained the money on diverse dates between 3rd March 2023 and 30th August 2024 at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya.



They were also charged with carrying out business as a collective investment scheme without a valid license issued by the Capital Markets Authority or Central Bank of Kenya and conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 317 of the penal code.



Court heard that on diverse dates between 3rd March 2023 and 30th August of the following year, the accused persons represented as genuine sole proprietors of Passy Ma Trevor investment scheme carried out a business as a collective investment scheme without a valid license.



They pleaded not guilty to the charges before Makadara Court Principal Magistrate Erick Mutunga.



The prosecution opposed their release on bond pending the hearing and determination of the case.



In an affidavit to oppose bond, investigating officer Justin Mutwiri said the accused persons went into hiding when the complainants demanded their return on investment and later switched off their mobile phones whereby it took intensive use of intelligence tactics from different agencies to smoke them from their hideouts deep inside Machakos County.



The investigating officer further told the court the suspects are likely to interfere with major witnesses, don’t have a fixed abode, and are a flight risk.



The victims' lawyer also asked the court not to release the suspects on bond.



Court will on 13th November 2024, rule on whether to release accused persons on bond.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.