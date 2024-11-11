DONALD TRUMP appoints former ICE director TOM HOMAN to lead the biggest mass deportation in U.S. history







Monday, November 11, 2024 - Donald Trump has said former ICE director Tom Homan would serve as 'border czar' to oversee the largest deportation of immigrants in US history.

The US president-elect, 78, said on Truth Social that Homan would oversee the country's borders in the incoming administration just days after his landslide victory against Vice President Kamala Harris.

'I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ("The Border Czar"),' Trump posted on his social network Truth Social.





'I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders.'

Trump said Homan will be in charge of 'all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin.'

Homan has said all of the estimated 20 million people residing in the US illegally would be targeted by the unprecedented campaign.

He said: 'Bottom line: if you come to the country illegally, you're not off the table.'

He was asked during an interview on 60 Minutes last month whether large scale deportation could take place without separating families.

'Of course, there is. Families can be deported together,' he said bluntly.

'I hear a lot of people say, "The talk of a mass deportation is racist. It's threatening to the immigrant community,"' he said, while adding it should only 'be threatening to the illegal immigrant community.'

Homan appeared at the Republican National Convention in July, telling supporters: 'I got a message to the millions of illegal immigrants that Joe Biden's released in our country: You better start packing now.'

The move by Trump comes after he announced that Susie Wiles would be his chief of staff in the White House. The 'Ice Baby' - as she has been nicknamed - will be the first female chief of staff in U.S. history.