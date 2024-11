Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Dr. Kassim Muhammad Kassim has advised men not to take second wives if the first wives are still living in rented houses.

“Do not take a second wife if the first is still living in a rented house. Where will you take the second one? To another rented house? Some people are the reason for their own suffering and that of their generation. God is gracious, but I don't believe in this magic,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.