Comedian RUSSELL BRAND being considered for prosecution over historic assault offenses







Monday, November 4, 2024 - British comedian, Russell Brand is reportedly being considered for prosecution over Historic Sex Offenses.

The revelation comes months after a Met police inquiry into the 49-year-old comedian.

During the period, Russell Brand was quizzed three times with regards to the accusations made by women he was reportedly involved with between 2006 and 2013.

After a 13-month inquiry, the Met police have recommended that Brand be charged with historic sex offenses based on recent accusations from multiple women he was involved with at the height of his Hollywood fame.

During the period of the inquiry, the actor was interviewed by the authorities on different occasions to ascertain details about his involvement with his alleged victims.

According to the Daily Mail, the first meet-up was said to have been done under caution on November 16, 2023, with Brand being quizzed over three sex offense claims.

Brand also came in voluntarily for the interview after the accusations.

He was invited a second time on December 14, 2023, about six other historical sex offenses. Brand was then asked to come in for another interview session in January of this year.

It is unclear how long each interview lasted and whether Brand attended them with his lawyer or went in alone.

According to Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, the Met police is still very much involved in the case despite already recommending that the Crown Prosecution Service should prosecute Brand.

"Our investigation continues, and a file has now been passed to the CPS," he said, per the Daily Mail. "We have a team of dedicated officers providing specialist support to the women who have come forward."

The law enforcement officer also mentioned that they are committed to investigating both old and new accusations against the actor and other perpetrators of sexual offenses.

He added, "We are committed to investigating sexual offenses, no matter how long ago they are alleged to have taken place."

If the CPS agrees to bring charges against Brand, he might be arrested and detained as the case would likely be tried as a criminal case.

The accusations against Brand resulted from an investigation conducted by Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times.

At least four women who were subject of the investigation accused the "Despicable Me 2" actor of sexual assault and rape.

The incidents reportedly occurred between 2006 and 2013, when the comedian was a big name in Hollywood and was working as a presenter on BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4.

One of the women, named Alice, alleged that she dated Brand for three months and that the relationship was "emotionally abusive and controlling." Brand was said to be 31 years old, while Alice was a teenager at the time.

Two other women claimed that they were sexually assaulted by the comedian, with the incidents occurring in Los Angeles and the United Kingdom, respectively.

After the accusations came to light, Brand released a statement where he denied assaulting any of the women, per the Daily Mail.

However, he admitted that he had a "very, very promiscuous" past, but all of those sexual interactions during that period were "absolutely always consensual."

The actor added, "I was always transparent about that. Then, almost too transparent, and I'm being transparent about it now as well. To see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?"