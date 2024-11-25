CCTV footage shows the altercation between Bishop KIENGEI’s friend ELIAS NJAU and his lover FLORENCE WANJIKU before he stabbed her - She was heavily intoxicated and provoked him first(WATCH).





Monday, November 25, 2024 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the altercation between Bishop Kiengei’s friend Elias Njau and his lover Florence Wanjiku on the fateful night he stabbed her 18 times, leaving her with serious injuries.

In the footage, Florence is seen arriving at her residence some minutes past 11 PM while driving a Probox.

She was intoxicated after spending the night indulging in alcohol with Elias at an entertainment joint in Nakuru.

Florence hugs the watchman and a few minutes later, she leaves her residence driving the Probox.

It is alleged that she went back to the entertainment joint where she left Elias to look for him.

In the footage, Elias is seen arriving at Florence’s residence driving a white Prado, and parking it outside.

He engages in a brief conversation with the watchman and a few minutes later, Florence arrives and parks her vehicle next to Njau’s Prado.

She then reverses her vehicle and rams it into Njau’s car.

Njau quickly gets out of his vehicle and tries to snatch the car keys from Florence but she rams into his Prado again, leading to an altercation.

He falls as he tries to run after her.

Luckily, Njau manages to snatch the car keys from her and switches off the engine to prevent her from causing more damage.

It is alleged that he brutally assaulted her after he snatched the car keys from her and switched off the vehicle.

Watch the footage of the events that led to the brutal assault.

