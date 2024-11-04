BEN AFFLECK makes surprising comment about his ex-wife JENNIFER LOPEZ







Monday, November 4, 2024 - American actor, Ben Affleck has praised his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez's performance in the forthcoming film Unstoppable, which he's a producer on.

The Air actor-director, 52, who's in the middle of a divorce with Lopez, 55, told Entertainment Tonight Sunday that 'Jennifer is spectacular' in the role of Judy Robles in the sports drama.

The two-time Oscar-winner appeared in the interview with friend and Artists Equity production partner Matt Damon, 54; and reigning Best Actor Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, 48.

'Unstoppable is a very different movie than this but in a way, it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,' said Affleck. 'Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel, and Bobby Cannavale - all were really passionate about this film.'

Affleck said that Unstoppable 'is another example of' the kind of films that he and Damon are 'really really proud of,' and 'believed in the right people' in collaborating with.

Lopez, in a chat with Nikki Glaser published in Interview magazine on October 9, said that she is handling the latest chapter in her life with the wisdom that comes with life experience.

'I think my whole life I've just been trying to say I'm good enough, until where I am now when I know,' Lopez said. 'I'm giving myself credit. I'm telling that little girl that grew up in the Bronx, "You've done really good for yourself." I didn't do that for so many years.

'And now I think, with everything that's happened in my life and in my relationships and even in my career, it's like, give yourself a bit of comfort and love.'

Lopez talked about how she copes with adversity amid trying times.

'We've been through a lot of things that nobody knows about, and you've persevered and you refuse to give up and to let it get you down,' she said.

'There's something to be said for that because things can really change your life in a way that you do want to give up and say, "F*** this, this is too hard, I don't want to do this anymore."

'But I'm not there. I refuse to not give myself everything that little girl deserves.'

'What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend,' Affleck said at the time. 'If you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people.

'And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?'

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024 divorce after months of speculation swirling around the relationship between the A-list singer-actress and actor-director.

She filed the documents on the two-year anniversary of their nuptials at Affleck's estate outside of Savannah, Georgia on August 20, 2022.

Lopez and Affleck made headlines in 2021 when they rekindled their romance, nearly 17 years after calling off their original engagement and postponing their September 2003 wedding.