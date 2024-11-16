79-year-old Kalenjin man marries a 27-year-old lady, months after his wife’s death - Alitafutiwa Bibi na Kanisa (PHOTOs).

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - A 79-year-old man from Eldoret has married a young bride in a beautiful wedding, months after losing his first wife.
The elderly man, with
support from his church, found new love after sharing his desire to remarry
with church elders
According to his grandson, he lost his wife almost a year
ago.
“He was married, but the wife passed on. After a while, he
wanted to marry, but the sons initially did not agree with him about marrying
any woman,” he explained.
They later warmed up to the idea and allowed their elderly
father to remarry.
"He informed his church that he wanted to remarry, and he was allowed because marriage vows are usually until death, and his wife had died.
"There was backlash about my grandfather marrying a younger woman, but you
know this lady was identified and presented to him by the church,” the grandson
further stated.
Below are photos of the couple.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
