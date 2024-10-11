Video of passengers scrambling to board GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu despite the crew charging exorbitant fares.











Friday, October 11, 2024 - President William Ruto’s son George is reportedly making a killing through his flashy matatu christened MoneyFest which plies the Ngong route.

A video has emerged showing passengers scrambling to board the popular matatu that has taken the Ngong route by storm, despite its crew charging exorbitant fares.

Word has it that youthful passengers love riding in the matatu because of the loud music and overlapping in traffic jams.

The matatu doesn’t follow traffic rules and no police officer is brave enough to impound it for breaking traffic rules.

Watch the video.

Rongai Gen Z scrambling to board the new nganya called moneyfest which they pay 250 kes fare

Heri niende kimende nirudi😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XWalBfWAYo — Lupellah Johnson (@JogooRangi) October 10, 2024

