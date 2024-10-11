How the 25-year-old online scammer who was found dead in his hotel room rolled into Kisii earlier this month in a fleet of guzzlers with his fellow scammers (VIDEO).


Friday, October 11, 2024 - Dennis Bright, the 25-year-old online scammer who was found dead in his hotel room in Mombasa under mysterious circumstances lived life on the fast lane.

Earlier this month, he rolled into Kisii with his boys, who are also said to be scammers, in a fleet of guzzlers.

It is alleged that Dennis was poisoned by his friends/fellow scammers during a vacation in Mombasa.

His lifeless body was found in a lavish hotel that he had booked.

Watch the video.

