Travel photographer AMANDA GALLAGHER dies in an accident when she backed into plane propeller while snapping photos







Monday, October 28, 2024 - A professional photographer died in a horrible accident by backing up into an airplane propeller while snapping photos at a Kansas airfield.

Amanda Gallagher, 37, was taking photos of people getting on and off planes Saturday afternoon, October 26, at the Air Capital Drop Zone in suburban Wichita when she accidentally backed into the active propeller, KAKE News reported.

The keen skydiver was rushed to a local hospital in extremely critical condition but died of her injuries, the outlet said.

Gallagher owned a photography business, AG Photography, where she showcased photos of her travels and images she took at the Air Capital Drop Zone in Derby, the largest suburb of Wichita.

She died “doing what she loved: skydiving and taking pictures,” according to a fundraiser, which had raised over $6,000 Monday morning, October 28.

Her family remembered her in the fundraiser as “kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out.”

Cook Airfield expressed its condolences to Gallagher’s family in a statement shared on Facebook.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young lady who died yesterday after a tragic accident with an airplane propeller on Cook Airfield,” the statement read.

The author added: “I wasn’t there when it happened, so I will not speculate on what could have or should have happened differently. Just please keep her family, her friends, and her Air Capital Drop Zone family in your prayers and thoughts.”

The incident remains under investigation.