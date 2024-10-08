The vulgar nickname that BIDEN calls TRUMP behind closed doors revealed

Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - US President Joe Biden uses a vulgar nickname for former President Donald Trump when the Democrat speaks about his predecessor in private, according to a new upcoming book.
In public, Biden usually refers to Trump in roundabout ways,
such as “my predecessor” or “the former guy” when he talks about the 45th
president at all.
“That f—king a—hole” is how Biden, 81, refers to Trump, 78,
behind closed doors, according to a preview of Bob Woodward’s tome “War,” out
next week.
The president’s use of profanity has been reported before,
with Politico revealing in October 2021 that Biden regularly f-bombed White
House aides in meetings, occasionally switching to “bulls—t” or “dammit” as the
mood takes him.
Woodward’s book is advertised by publisher Simon &
Schuster as “an intimate and sweeping account of one of the most tumultuous
periods in presidential politics and American history,” with a special focus on
Biden’s handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war between
Israel and Hamas.
The book includes an account of a phone call between Biden
and former President George W. Bush, in which the 43rd president consoles the
commander-in-chief during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.
“Oh boy, I can understand what you’re going through,” Bush
told Biden, according to Woodward, adding that “I got f—ked by my intel people,
too.”
