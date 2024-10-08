The vulgar nickname that BIDEN calls TRUMP behind closed doors revealed







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - US President Joe Biden uses a vulgar nickname for former President Donald Trump when the Democrat speaks about his predecessor in private, according to a new upcoming book.

In public, Biden usually refers to Trump in roundabout ways, such as “my predecessor” or “the former guy” when he talks about the 45th president at all.

“That f—king a—hole” is how Biden, 81, refers to Trump, 78, behind closed doors, according to a preview of Bob Woodward’s tome “War,” out next week.

The president’s use of profanity has been reported before, with Politico revealing in October 2021 that Biden regularly f-bombed White House aides in meetings, occasionally switching to “bulls—t” or “dammit” as the mood takes him.

Woodward’s book is advertised by publisher Simon & Schuster as “an intimate and sweeping account of one of the most tumultuous periods in presidential politics and American history,” with a special focus on Biden’s handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The book includes an account of a phone call between Biden and former President George W. Bush, in which the 43rd president consoles the commander-in-chief during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

“Oh boy, I can understand what you’re going through,” Bush told Biden, according to Woodward, adding that “I got f—ked by my intel people, too.”