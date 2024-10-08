Father "sells 11-month-old baby behind mother's back to pay for his gambling"

Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - A man has been arrested in Indonesia after he allegedly sold his 11-month-old baby on Facebook behind his wife's back to fund his online gambling habit.
The father, identified only as 36-year-old RA, got just 15
million Indonesian Rupiah, the equivalent of around £730, which he then put
into his online gambling accounts.
RA was caught after his wife, the child's biological mother,
returned to their home in Tangerang, West Jakarta, and could not find her baby.
Tangerang City Metro Police Chief Zain Dwi Nugroho told
local media: "She pressed RA to share the whereabouts of their child until
he eventually confessed that he had sold the newborn.
"She then brought him to make a report at the Tangerang
City Police Department."
After being interrogated by detectives, RA admitted to
selling his baby to lessen his debts.
But once he had the money, he said he impulsively used the
money online.
The buyers, identified only as HK and MO, were also arrested
for suspected involvement in a human trafficking network.
HK and MO are being investigated for suspected involvement
in a larger human trafficking network, though no details of this are currently
known.
The Indonesian Child Protection Commission condemned the
shocking incident.
Its chief, Ai Maryati, told local media: "It is
worrying that [RA] is using his financial situation to engage in activities
that are being eradicated by the state and with children being sold, he is also
violating basic human rights."
It comes just weeks after police uncovered a baby
trafficking ring in Depok, a city south of Jakarta, where they arrested eight
people involved in the online trade of children.
Arya Perdan, the city's top cop, said the children were
being advertised on Facebook and were being sold for prices ranging
from 10 million to 15 million Indonesian rupiah (£490 to £740).
The children were then taken to Bali, where they were
re-sold for as much as 45 million rupiah (£2,195).
