The body of a young man who went missing on 7th July after being abducted by unknown men in an unmarked vehicle found dumped at Mama Lucy Hospital mortuary (PHOTO).





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 -The frantic search for Kelvin Katiku who went missing on 7th July 2024 has ended after his body was found dumped at the city mortuary.

Katiku went missing after he was reportedly abducted by unknown men in an unmarked vehicle.

On 18th July, a different person was booked with Kelvin’s details at Mama Lucy Hospital.

Kelvin joins the long list of victims who have died under mysterious circumstances after being abducted by suspected rogue state agents.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.