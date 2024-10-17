Tell-tale signs as National Assembly alters its calendar to hold sittings on Friday – Is it planning to approve GACHAGUA’s replacement?





Thursday, October 17, 2024 – In a move that has left Kenyans thinking, the National Assembly has announced that it will hold sittings on Friday, October 18.

In a statement yesterday, the August House disclosed that it resolved to alter its calendar so as to hold sessions on Friday to consider priority business.

According to the order paper, the National Assembly will commence its short recess on Tuesday, October 22.

The motion to alter the calendar was moved by National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro and seconded by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe.

Osoro stated that the House would consider priority bills, including mediated bills, during the sittings on Friday.

Notably, the sessions will take place after the conclusion of hearings on the charges against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the Senate following his impeachment.

Gachagua is likely to be impeached on Thursday with rumours flying around suggesting that President William Ruto might name his replacement on Thursday night and forward his name to Parliament for approval on Friday.

