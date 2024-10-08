Teachers to abandon school over female spirit which cooks at night







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Teachers at Kandana Primary School in Bulilima, Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe are threatening to leave their posts due to ongoing disturbances allegedly caused by a ‘’female goblin.''

The supernatural incidents which they claimed began in June last year, were only reported to community leaders this school term as the situation worsened.

Sources at the school told iHarere that the goblin visits teachers’ homes at night, scattering kitchen utensils and making noises as though someone is cooking. Some teachers have reportedly seen the entity in visions, identifying it as female.

"It comes at night and drops kitchen utensils. Sometimes we just hear movements as if someone is walking. In some cottages, teachers say they hear the sounds of someone cooking. Some of our colleagues claim to have seen it in visions, and they say it has a female body," said one of the affected teachers.

Another teacher voiced concerns about the sleepless nights caused by the goblin. The teacher said that while the entity has not engaged in any non-consensual acts, there is fear that it might happen soon.

"We suspect it could be the same goblin that terrorised police officers at Gwambe Clinic because it attacked male officers sexually, and here those who see it in ‘visions’ report seeing a female goblin. If nothing is done, we will be forced to request transfers, as we do not know what might happen next," the teacher said.

According to the publication, the school’s location near Gwambe Clinic is raising further alarm, as police officers stationed there reportedly fled after allegedly being attacked by female goblins who ‘’ass@ulted them during their sleep.''

In response, the local community is raising funds to hire witch hunters for an exorcism to address the issue. They are also appealing to community members in the diaspora for financial assistance to help resolve the situation.