Teachers to abandon school over female spirit which cooks at night

Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Teachers at Kandana Primary School in Bulilima, Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe are threatening to leave their posts due to ongoing disturbances allegedly caused by a ‘’female goblin.''
The supernatural incidents which they claimed began in June
last year, were only reported to community leaders this school term as the
situation worsened.
Sources at the school told iHarere that the goblin visits
teachers’ homes at night, scattering kitchen utensils and making noises as
though someone is cooking. Some teachers have reportedly seen the entity in
visions, identifying it as female.
"It comes at night and drops kitchen utensils.
Sometimes we just hear movements as if someone is walking. In some cottages,
teachers say they hear the sounds of someone cooking. Some of our colleagues
claim to have seen it in visions, and they say it has a female body," said
one of the affected teachers.
Another teacher voiced concerns about the sleepless nights
caused by the goblin. The teacher said that while the entity has not engaged in
any non-consensual acts, there is fear that it might happen soon.
"We suspect it could be the same goblin that terrorised
police officers at Gwambe Clinic because it attacked male officers sexually,
and here those who see it in ‘visions’ report seeing a female goblin. If
nothing is done, we will be forced to request transfers, as we do not know what
might happen next," the teacher said.
According to the publication, the school’s location
near Gwambe Clinic is raising further alarm, as police officers stationed there
reportedly fled after allegedly being attacked by female goblins who
‘’ass@ulted them during their sleep.''
In response, the local community is raising funds to hire
witch hunters for an exorcism to address the issue. They are also appealing to
community members in the diaspora for financial assistance to help resolve the
situation.
