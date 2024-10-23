SHOCK as it emerges that murdered Wells Fargo HR Manager WILLIS AYIEKO had some of his body parts missing - His brother suspects it was a hit job (VIDEO).





Thursday, October 24, 2024 - The brother to slain Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko has revealed that he was tortured by his killers and some of his body parts chopped off.

Speaking to a local TV station, Ayieko’s brother, Aggrey Oduor, said the killers gouged his eyes out and chopped off his ears and nose.

Oduor says he believes that his brother's death was not a normal robbery incident.

He suspects that someone may have hired killers to abduct his brother and kill him.

“That was not normal robbery. Where did they take the body parts,” he posed.

He believes that his brother's killers took the body parts to someone who had assigned them the duty.

On the day Ayieko died, he departed the city at around 1 pm but never returned home, sparking concerns about his whereabouts.

His friends said Ayieko was expected to attend another event in Kakamega on Saturday, October 19, but he never arrived.

Police say CCTV footage captured two men abandoning Ayieko's pick-up near a petrol station in Sabatia.

Investigators are hoping to identify the men to provide critical information on how they obtained the vehicle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.