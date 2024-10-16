Self-declared Gen Z President MORARA KEBASO accused of beating his wife and being a serial cheat - A former neighbour spills the beans.





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Vocal political activist Morara Kebaso portrays himself as a principled leader and a responsible family man but according to his former neighbour, he reportedly subjected his wife to physical abuse and cheated on her with multiple women.

Morara’s former neighbour in Rongai reached out to popular social media personality Goerge iQ Watson and exposed his rogue behaviours.

Morara’s former neighbour, who sought anonymity, claimed that he witnessed him allegedly beating up his wife when she was pregnant.

Back then, Morara was living in a hostel, having started a family at a young age.

While it is not clear whether he has changed, Morara’s character has been a subject of discussion on social media, with some labeling him a conman.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has been warning Kenyans not to trust Morara, claiming that he is a government project and an NIS mole used to distract Kenyans from real issues affecting the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.