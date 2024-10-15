University ICT officer arrested by EACC officers for demanding Ksh 50,000 bribe to alter student’s marks on the portal ahead of graduation in December (PHOTO).





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested one Evans Matiro Watenya, an ICT officer working at the Cooperative University of Kenya who demanded a bribe of Kes50,000 from a student due for graduation in December 2024 to correct an anomaly in the student’s examination results as captured in the University portal

The complainant reportedly attained a degree classification of Second Class Honours Upper Division which was mysteriously changed in the portal to Second Class Honours Lower Division.

When she went to inquire from the ICT Department, she was told by the suspect that the error could only be rectified if she parted with Ksh50,000 as ‘tea’ for the suspect.



Unable to raise the amount, the complainant reported the matter to EACC which upon verification of the allegations mounted an operation and arrested the suspect within the University compound after he had received Kes30, 000 being the initial part of the demanded amount.



Upon the arrest on Friday evening, the suspect was escorted to the EACC Integrity Centre Police Station where he was processed and later booked at Kilimani Police Station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.