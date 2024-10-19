Read Ukraine’s President ZELENSKYY’s ‘victory’ plan for defeating PUTIN after almost 3 years of war

Friday, October 18, 2024 - Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented his ‘victory’ plan to the Ukrainian parliament and says its aim is to seek a just peace to the war.
The plan consists of five main points and three secret
annexes.
“Ukraine's victory plan is a plan to strengthen our state
and strengthen our positions. To be strong enough to end the war,” Zelenskyy
said, adding: "If we start moving with this concrete plan of victory now,
we may manage to end the war no later than next year.”
There is a race to get traction on the prospect of ending
the war on favourable terms for Ukraine at a time when Russian forces are
making slow but steady progress along the front lines, and future support for
Ukraine is in doubt thanks to next month's U.S. presidential election.
The idea of the victory plan is to ensure that Ukraine gets
iron-clad security guarantees from its allies and is well-armed to prevent
Russia from using any pause in the fighting to rearm and then attack again.
“This plan can be implemented. It depends on the partners
... it certainly does not depend on Russia,” Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy has already presented his plan to U.S. and
European leaders although so far the reaction from Kyiv's allies has not been
encouraging.
The Kremlin has said that "the special military
operation must end with the fulfilment of all our previously set
objectives," according to spokesperson Dmitry `Peskov.
Moscow's conditions amount to Kyiv's capitulation, demanding
Ukraine withdraw from Russia-claimed areas, abandon intentions to join NATO,
guarantee rights to Russian speakers, demilitarize and "denazify."
Below is Zelenskyy’s plan:
1. Invitation to join NATO Even though actual membership is
still an issue for the future, an invitation to join would send a strong signal
to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
"An invitation is a strong decision that requires nothing but determination,” the Ukrainian president said.However, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte would not say if he’d rally allies to support Zelenskyy's push for an invitation.
“The victory plan is not only about an invitation to become
a member of NATO. The victory plan has more elements,” Rutte told reporters on
Wednesday. “The next steps [are] not just on this issue, but on the general
content of the victory plan.”
2. More weapons faster with no restrictions on their use
Ukraine has prepared a list of weapons to protect itself and
to bring “war close to home for the Kremlin.”
It includes training and air defence capabilities to deter
Russian attacks, real-time satellite data from allies, ending all restrictions
on the use of donated weapons to strike inside Russia and help from allies in
shooting down missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory.
Many of those steps have been blocked over Western fears of
crossing Putin‘s red lines, but Zelenskyy argued that Ukraine's advance into
Russia's Kursk region showed that Putin was fluffing.
“Thanks to the Kursk operation, we saw that Putin doesn't
have enough strength to hold his own when we push really hard,” he said.
3. Deterrence
Ukraine proposes to deploy on its soil a comprehensive
non-nuclear strategic deterrence package that will be sufficient to protect
Ukraine from any military threat from Russia. Faced with that, Moscow would
either join an honest diplomatic process for a just end to the war, or it would
face no longer being able to continue to fight thanks to the aid being given to
Ukraine.
The exact weapons were not revealed by Zelenskyy in his
speech to parliament, but he said leaders in the U.S., Germany, France and the
U.K. know Kyiv's asks.
4. Strategic economic potential
Ukraine proposes partners from the European Union and the
U.S. sign a special agreement on common use of Ukraine’s critical resources,
like lithium, gas, titanium and others, and produce energy together in the
future.
5. Post-war perspectives
Ukraine would bolster European security thanks to its
battle-hardened military.
"If the partners agree, we envisage replacing certain
military contingents of the U.S. armed forces stationed in Europe with
Ukrainian units. After the war,” Zelenskyy said. “Ukrainians have proven that
they can be a force that Russian evil cannot overcome.”
The other two parts of the plan are being kept secret from
Russia and haven’t been released publicly.
0 Comments