Read Ukraine’s President ZELENSKYY’s ‘victory’ plan for defeating PUTIN after almost 3 years of war







Friday, October 18, 2024 - Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented his ‘victory’ plan to the Ukrainian parliament and says its aim is to seek a just peace to the war.

The plan consists of five main points and three secret annexes.

“Ukraine's victory plan is a plan to strengthen our state and strengthen our positions. To be strong enough to end the war,” Zelenskyy said, adding: "If we start moving with this concrete plan of victory now, we may manage to end the war no later than next year.”

There is a race to get traction on the prospect of ending the war on favourable terms for Ukraine at a time when Russian forces are making slow but steady progress along the front lines, and future support for Ukraine is in doubt thanks to next month's U.S. presidential election.

The idea of the victory plan is to ensure that Ukraine gets iron-clad security guarantees from its allies and is well-armed to prevent Russia from using any pause in the fighting to rearm and then attack again.

“This plan can be implemented. It depends on the partners ... it certainly does not depend on Russia,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy has already presented his plan to U.S. and European leaders although so far the reaction from Kyiv's allies has not been encouraging.

The Kremlin has said that "the special military operation must end with the fulfilment of all our previously set objectives," according to spokesperson Dmitry `Peskov.

Moscow's conditions amount to Kyiv's capitulation, demanding Ukraine withdraw from Russia-claimed areas, abandon intentions to join NATO, guarantee rights to Russian speakers, demilitarize and "denazify."

Below is Zelenskyy’s plan:

1. Invitation to join NATO Even though actual membership is still an issue for the future, an invitation to join would send a strong signal to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"An invitation is a strong decision that requires nothing but determination,” the Ukrainian president said.However, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte would not say if he’d rally allies to support Zelenskyy's push for an invitation.

“The victory plan is not only about an invitation to become a member of NATO. The victory plan has more elements,” Rutte told reporters on Wednesday. “The next steps [are] not just on this issue, but on the general content of the victory plan.”

2. More weapons faster with no restrictions on their use

Ukraine has prepared a list of weapons to protect itself and to bring “war close to home for the Kremlin.”

It includes training and air defence capabilities to deter Russian attacks, real-time satellite data from allies, ending all restrictions on the use of donated weapons to strike inside Russia and help from allies in shooting down missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory.

Many of those steps have been blocked over Western fears of crossing Putin‘s red lines, but Zelenskyy argued that Ukraine's advance into Russia's Kursk region showed that Putin was fluffing.

“Thanks to the Kursk operation, we saw that Putin doesn't have enough strength to hold his own when we push really hard,” he said.

3. Deterrence

Ukraine proposes to deploy on its soil a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package that will be sufficient to protect Ukraine from any military threat from Russia. Faced with that, Moscow would either join an honest diplomatic process for a just end to the war, or it would face no longer being able to continue to fight thanks to the aid being given to Ukraine.

The exact weapons were not revealed by Zelenskyy in his speech to parliament, but he said leaders in the U.S., Germany, France and the U.K. know Kyiv's asks.

4. Strategic economic potential

Ukraine proposes partners from the European Union and the U.S. sign a special agreement on common use of Ukraine’s critical resources, like lithium, gas, titanium and others, and produce energy together in the future.

5. Post-war perspectives

Ukraine would bolster European security thanks to its battle-hardened military.

"If the partners agree, we envisage replacing certain military contingents of the U.S. armed forces stationed in Europe with Ukrainian units. After the war,” Zelenskyy said. “Ukrainians have proven that they can be a force that Russian evil cannot overcome.”

The other two parts of the plan are being kept secret from Russia and haven’t been released publicly.