Rapper KANYE WEST hit with lawsuit from ex-employee he fired 'when he asked to be paid'







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - American rapper, Kanye West is facing a legal battle against a former employee.

The father of four, 47, is being sued by security guard Jonathan Monroe who claims he was sacked by West when he asked to be paid. Legal documents state that West agreed in August 2021 that he would pay Monroe $30 per hour in order to provide security at a home in Malibu, California, which he was attempting to renovate following his split from Kim Kardashian.

Monroe claims he clocked up between 36 - 50 hours of work each week while working for Kanye, whose career has rapidly declined since 2022.

He told a court that he hadn't received any form of payment but in October 2021, he was allegedly fired from his position after airing his concerns over not being paid.

Legal documents state that he is suing the controversial rapper for unpaid wages, interest on the sum, and punitive damages in the suit three years after his brief employment.

In July, West finally offloaded his Malibu mansion after slashing the asking price by a whopping $14 million.

The final price the mansion sold for was estimated as around $21 million, TMZ reported.

The Heartless rapper initially purchased the home in 2021 which was designed by Japanese architect, Tadao Ando.

In online records obtained by TMZ, West's mansion went into escrow in July. The property - which has four bedrooms and five bathrooms - was originally listed for $53 million, but in April of this year, the music artist cut down the asking price astronomically to $39 million.

West began construction work but did not complete project on the 4,000 square foot home, which sits adjacent to the Pacific Ocean.