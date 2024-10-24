RAILA ODINGA is still the most influential person in Kenya despite KIKUYUs sending him to Bondo in 2022 - Who is having the last laugh now?







Tuesday October 24, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is still the most influential person in the country according to a new survey conducted by Infotrack Research.

According to the pollster, Raila Odinga, tops the list, with 26 percent of respondents recognising him as the most influential figure.

He is followed by President William Ruto, who garnered 7percent, and impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with 6 percent. Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, a prominent figure among the youths and the Gen Zs, was ranked fourth with 5 percent.

Civic educator and political activist Morara Kebaso came in next with a small percentage. Kebaso has gained public attention by exposing stalled Government projects and instances of significant Government spending on projects yet to be initiated.

Raila topping the influential list has surprised many Kenyans especially Mt Kenya region residents even after they rejected him during the 2022 presidential election and voted for President William Ruto who has literally thrown him out of his Government.

