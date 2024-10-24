Kisumu residents say GACHAGUA’s poisoning claims are destroying businesses in the city - Investors are leaving the lakeside city







Thursday October 24, 2024 - A section of businessmen and women from Kisumu city are demanding answers from impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following his claims that State agents attempted to poison him during a visit to the lakeside city.

Gachagua made these allegations on Sunday, October 20, stating that two attempts were made on his life, with the first incident occurring in Kisumu.

His remarks have sparked outrage among Kisumu residents, who now say the claims have negatively impacted business in the area.

The residents revealed that Gachagua’s statements have caused fear among investors, prompting some to flee the city.

Speaking to the media, one resident expressed concern over the damage caused to Kisumu’s reputation, demanding Gachagua provides more details regarding his poisoning claims.

"On Rigathi Gachagua’s claims that he was to be poisoned here in Kisumu, this has caused business to decline; those who bring goods here are now afraid to come to Kisumu. Kisumu nowadays enjoys peace we have never seen since we were born here.

“Now, I kindly ask that Gachagua please tell us which hotel he was allegedly set to be poisoned in, and who was planning to poison him. Because every time he says he’s a very truthful man, now he should come forward openly and say who exactly was planning to poison him, and also where exactly the poisoning was supposed to happen," the resident lamented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST