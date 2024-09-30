Queen ELIZABETH suffered from bone cancer for more than a year before her death

Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with bone cancer before her death.
Boris Johnson made this shocking revelation in his upcoming
memoir, which will be published soon.
Royal author Gyles Brandreth also wrote regarding the rumors
of the cancer of Queen in his book, according to a report.
The official cause of Queen Elizabeth II's death on
September 8, 2022, was being attributed to old age, which reflects a decline in
the functions of the body due to aging rather than any illness or stringent
condition.
But Boris Johnson penned in his soon-to-be published book
that Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with bone cancer during her penultimate
years. He also highlighted his relationship with the late monarch, which
featured details regarding their last meeting at Balmoral Castle in September
2022, just days before her passing.
According to the excerpts collected by the Daily Mail, the
former mayor of London penned down that he got to know for a year or more that
Queen was suffering from bone cancer, and her doctors were also in deep concern
that any time her health could decline sharply.
Johnson got information before the meeting with the queen
from the private secretary of the queen, Edward Young, that the health of Queen
Elizabeth II was not in a good condition.
The former UK Prime Minister is not the first one to share
that Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with bone cancer.
Royal author Gyles Brandreth wrote in his book of December
2022, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, that rumors are spreading about the
queen having a rare form of myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. Brandreth
also mentioned that the diagnosis would reflect her tiredness and weight loss
as well as the mobility issue that they often came across during the last year
of the late monarch's life.
Although the official cause of the death of Queen Elizabeth
II was claimed to be old age, the palace has never released the detailed
medical record.
After the queen's death, her elder son, King Charles III,
became the king. He has been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer, and
he is currently under treatment.
