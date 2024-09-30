Queen ELIZABETH suffered from bone cancer for more than a year before her death







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with bone cancer before her death.

Boris Johnson made this shocking revelation in his upcoming memoir, which will be published soon.

Royal author Gyles Brandreth also wrote regarding the rumors of the cancer of Queen in his book, according to a report.

The official cause of Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022, was being attributed to old age, which reflects a decline in the functions of the body due to aging rather than any illness or stringent condition.

But Boris Johnson penned in his soon-to-be published book that Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with bone cancer during her penultimate years. He also highlighted his relationship with the late monarch, which featured details regarding their last meeting at Balmoral Castle in September 2022, just days before her passing.

According to the excerpts collected by the Daily Mail, the former mayor of London penned down that he got to know for a year or more that Queen was suffering from bone cancer, and her doctors were also in deep concern that any time her health could decline sharply.

Johnson got information before the meeting with the queen from the private secretary of the queen, Edward Young, that the health of Queen Elizabeth II was not in a good condition.

The former UK Prime Minister is not the first one to share that Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Royal author Gyles Brandreth wrote in his book of December 2022, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, that rumors are spreading about the queen having a rare form of myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. Brandreth also mentioned that the diagnosis would reflect her tiredness and weight loss as well as the mobility issue that they often came across during the last year of the late monarch's life.

Although the official cause of the death of Queen Elizabeth II was claimed to be old age, the palace has never released the detailed medical record.

After the queen's death, her elder son, King Charles III, became the king. He has been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer, and he is currently under treatment.