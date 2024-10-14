Police arrest mother for assaulting her 10-month-old baby with a stick







Monday, October 14, 2024 - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have arrested a 30-year-old mother for allegedly ass@ulting her 10-month-old daughter with a large stick while attempting to force her to crawl.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that the woman was arrested in Temberere Village, Zimunya, Mutare, on Friday, following the circulation of a disturbing video of the incident on social media platforms.





“The ZRP confirms the arrest of a 30-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting her baby (10 months) with a stick at Temberere Village, Zimunya, Mutare on 11th October 2024,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

“The incident came to light after a disturbing video went viral on social media, showing the woman brutally attacking the child while ordering her to be quiet and forcing her to crawl.”





Meanwhile, child protection agencies have been notified and are expected to provide support for the victim and necessary intervention.

Watch the video HERE>>>… viewers discretion advised.