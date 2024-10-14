Daredevil influencer plunges to his death from Spain’s tallest bridge







Monday, October 14, 2024 - A British influencer has died in Spain after falling from one of the country's tallest bridges, which is 192 metres high.

The 26-year-old man was attempting to scale Spain's Puente de Castilla-La Mancha bridge, when he unexpectedly fell to his de@th around 7:15am on Sunday, October 13.

The deceased was found with a shocked 24-year-old British companion.

National police, local firefighters, and paramedics were called to the scene, but found the influencer de@d upon arrival. Police have since cordoned off the area where he fell.

A spokesman for the Spanish Police released a statement explaining that the case is not yet closed.

They shared: “He was about 40 to 50 metres up, around a quarter of the total height of the bridge, when he fell. The reason he fell is not clear and will be investigated by a local court.”

A source close to the investigation said: “Both the de@d man and the companion that survived were climbing without any harnesses or other protection. A passing motorist raised the alarm.

“The other lad was in a state of shock initially and couldn’t even speak. He’s obviously still pretty traumatised but is not at the police station any longer.

“He’s not going to be charged with any crime. Whether the local town hall decides to sanction him for doing something illegal is a decision for them.”

The bridge, 90 minutes away from Madrid, strictly does not allow the public to climb the complicated structure. Local councillor Macarena Munoz confirmed that climbing the bridge was "totally banned".

Munoz commented: "We have made it clear on several occasions that it's not something that can be done in any circumstances."

The influencer has not yet been named to respect his privacy.