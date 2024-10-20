PHOTOs of Nominated Kirinyaga MCA’s beautiful daughter who was found murdered in Thika - A white Lexus had run over her in Roysambu in April this year and sped off.

Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Nominated Kirinyaga MCA Lucy Njeri has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amin to bring to book suspects involved in the murder of her daughter Seth Njeri.
Njeri was found
murdered at a rented house in Thika.
Her body was
discovered by her friend Favour Mwende on October 14, 2024.
In April this
year, a white Lexus ran over Njeri in Roysambu and sped off, leaving her with
injuries.
The driver of the
car was later tracked and detained at Kasarani police station.
Thika sub-county
police commander Lawrence Muchangi confirmed Njeri’s murder and assured that
the case was being taken seriously and investigations are underway.
Below are photos of the deceased.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments