PHOTOs of Nominated Kirinyaga MCA’s beautiful daughter who was found murdered in Thika - A white Lexus had run over her in Roysambu in April this year and sped off.





Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Nominated Kirinyaga MCA Lucy Njeri has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amin to bring to book suspects involved in the murder of her daughter Seth Njeri.

Njeri was found murdered at a rented house in Thika.

Her body was discovered by her friend Favour Mwende on October 14, 2024.

In April this year, a white Lexus ran over Njeri in Roysambu and sped off, leaving her with injuries.

The driver of the car was later tracked and detained at Kasarani police station.

Thika sub-county police commander Lawrence Muchangi confirmed Njeri’s murder and assured that the case was being taken seriously and investigations are underway.

Below are photos of the deceased.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.