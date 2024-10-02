PETER SALASYA meets his ex-girlfriend who dumped him when he was broke - They had cohabited for one year (VIDEO).





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya recently met a lady he was dating when he was broke.

He revealed that they had cohabited for one year but she ran away, not knowing that he would become a Member of Parliament one day.

“We lived together from 2016 to 2017 but she ran away,” Salasya hilariously said.

However, they are still friends even after partying ways.

The pretty lady, who is still not married, runs a boutique.

Salasya had gone to buy clothes at her shop and described her as a hardworking woman.

“She is an amazing and hardworking woman,” Salasya said.

According to Salasya, their breakup was a blessing in disguise.

“If we didn’t break up, perhaps I would have focused on her instead of focusing on my political ambitions. Can’t you see how she is beautiful?” he posed.

Kumbe Salsya alikua ameoa bibi mrembo lakini bibi akamtoroka juu hakua na pesa!!! Kama angevumilia kidogo angekua bibi ya MP saa hii pic.twitter.com/BgMH89KHCP — Prime Media News 😍😍 (@primemediakenya) October 2, 2024

