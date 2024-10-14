My fellow Luos and I will back RUTO’s 2027 re-election - Energy and Petroleum CS OPIYO WANDAYI declares.





Monday October 14, 2024 - Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, has said he will Marshall the entire Luo community to support President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

Wandayi, a political ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga, stated that the Nyanza region, which has traditionally backed the opposition leader, will shift its support to Ruto in the upcoming elections.

This change follows Ruto’s co-opting of some ODM leaders into his administration.

“Ni jukumu letu sisi sote tulinde serikali isimame, na tuunge mkono Mheshimiwa Rais Ruto aendelee kuongoza nchi hata baada ya next (2027) elections.

"Kule kwetu Siaya tukiamua, tumeamua na tumeamua tunashikana na Rais William Ruto,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary, who previously served as the Minority Leader in the National Assembly before his Cabinet appointment, asserted that Raila’s political support base has embraced the President and will therefore back his bid for another term.

“Mimi ninaamini uhusiano wetu (wa kisiasa) utadumu kabisa beyond next (2027) elections. Sisi tumeshikana na Mheshimiwa Rais William Ruto kikamilifu. Si mambo ya kubaatisha. Sisi tuko ndani ya serikali na serikali iko imara,” he said.

He praised the President’s move to form a broad-based government, emphasizing that it is beneficial for the country.

Wandayi stated that President Ruto has noble intentions and a solid development plan for the nation, deserving of support from all Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST