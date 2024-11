Thursday, October 31, 2024 – A UK-based teacher has gone on X to reveal his regret after his ex-girlfriend got married.

He said the ex was virtuous and amazing and he messed up, but wants her back now that it's too late.

He wrote:

"Seeing my Ex’s wedding pictures today breaks my heart and am literally on my lowest today reminiscing how I messed up. I let her slip away. She was amazing, cared and stood by me typically a virtuous woman but I never realized what I had. I messed up."